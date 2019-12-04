What's the best external monitor for MacBook Pro?
4 hours ago from Teodor Decu, Product Designer
I have a Dell U2717D, but it's obviously nowhere near the quality of the Retina display, I'm also tired of using a dongle, etc. so I'm looking towards upgrading.
What monitor do you use or recommend? What's your experience on this?
Also, do you see 32" or Ultrawide displays to be worth it for a designer's workflow?
