What's the best external monitor for MacBook Pro?

4 hours ago from , Product Designer

I have a Dell U2717D, but it's obviously nowhere near the quality of the Retina display, I'm also tired of using a dongle, etc. so I'm looking towards upgrading.

What monitor do you use or recommend? What's your experience on this?

Also, do you see 32" or Ultrawide displays to be worth it for a designer's workflow?

  • Paul GasparPaul Gaspar, 1 hour ago

    LG UltraFine 4K or 5K.

    The 4K is the best monitor I ever used in my life.

    • Jeremy TinianowJeremy Tinianow, a minute ago

      I have one of these and I love it! I'd add that you can get refurbished ones for a pretty big discount.

  • Stuart McCoyStuart McCoy, 9 minutes ago

    I have an Ultrawide and it's amazing. I wish it were retina but I'll take it anyway because I can have far more open at once. If I'm coding a website I can have my code editor and browser open side by side with plenty of room in each app. If I'm laying out a print document in InDesign, I can have most documents I work on open at 100& with three columns of palettes on the right so I'm not constantly opening and collapsing them. After Effects and Premiere Pro timelines go on for miles with the Ultrawide monitors and there's plenty of room for opening footage bins you need for the project without sacrificing too much timeline in Premiere Pro. Having not used a retina monitor, I can't say how much of a difference the Ultrawide is compared to the 4K or 4K monitor screen real estate.

  • leo Sdn, 3 hours ago

    Which one is the closer to the retina display ? I'm product designer and i'm looking for a screen with high fidelity color retranscription.

    • Jake MauerJake Mauer, 2 hours ago

      The LG 4K/5K are close. They support the P3 colorspace as do the Macbook Pro's retina displays. Do you use a color calibrator at all? If not I would suggest it.

  • Jake MauerJake Mauer, 1 minute ago
    1. Apple Retina XDR Display (Likely)
    2. LG Ultrafine 5k
    3. LG Ultrafine 4k or another 4k/ultrawide/etc that fits your requirements.

    I use an LG 5k at work and it's fantastic. It's bright, clear, has great color, and is 2x retina resolution. It has a glossy screen but is bright enough to compensate for it in most circumstances.

    There are two models out there, ones from the first batch and a recent re-release. The recent ones supply 94w of power through the Thunderbolt 3 cable whereas the old ones (which I have) only do 87w I believe. This is only relevant if you have a 2019 16" MacBook Pro as those ship with a 96w power brick and thus can draw more than the 15" models.

    I have never used an Ultrawide so I don't know if that would be good for my workflow or not. It would be fun to try, but to be worth it I would need to be able to run it at 2x resolution.

  • T. F., 2 minutes ago

    Had been in that situation a few months ago, finally chose an iMac because of overall what you get for your money. Whatever you get, be aware that little to none besides the offical ultrafines support brightness adjustment via the keyboard or even automatically via sensor.

