Eclidus – A touchscreen Rubik’s cube-like game

Hi all,

I'm a long-time original member of DN and wanted to share a project with you guys. This is the first time ever I designed a game. My friend (an avid cuber and a great engineer) and myself spent the last 7 months trying to perfect a game that captures the feeling and difficulty of solving a Rubik’s cube:

At first we just wanted to find a combination puzzle to play on our phones, but when we found that they mostly aren't very well made, we went and created a completely new puzzle for ourselves. It is optimized for touchscreens but tries to keep all of the properties of the real thing. We discovered that we really like to play and replay it, so we put in the work, worked a ton on the design, animations and sound and made it available on Android and iOS.

We opted for a premium model instead of relying on ads because I thought it really should have a clean design allowing you to focus on the task.

Anyway, please let me know what you think of the game, the design and the business model. :)

Eclidus website →