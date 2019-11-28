AMA: Chris Gannon

I'm an independent illustrator, designer and animator based in the UK. In the 1990s I was music producer and artist and I ran a record label for a few years too (with limited success!). Out of the blue I was asked to do some animations for a big company so I had a go and never looked back.

Over the years I've had various senior roles at design agencies and but now I prefer the freelance life. I left school at 16 so I don't have a formal education. I've had to learn everything myself — this has made me very generous with my own knowledge because I know how hard it is to learn on your own.

You can see my work here https://gannon.tv

Ask me anything!