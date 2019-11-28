3

AMA: Chris Gannon

1 hour ago from , Interactive Designer, Illustrator and Animator

I'm an independent illustrator, designer and animator based in the UK. In the 1990s I was music producer and artist and I ran a record label for a few years too (with limited success!). Out of the blue I was asked to do some animations for a big company so I had a go and never looked back.

Over the years I've had various senior roles at design agencies and but now I prefer the freelance life. I left school at 16 so I don't have a formal education. I've had to learn everything myself — this has made me very generous with my own knowledge because I know how hard it is to learn on your own.

You can see my work here https://gannon.tv

Ask me anything!

13 comments

  • Will Mitbrodt, 21 minutes ago

    Hey Chris, awesome that you're here for this :)

    I've got two separate questions for you:

    • What three habits are essential to your creative process?

    • What’s the best life advice you’ve ever received?

    Cheers!

    0 points
    • Chris GannonChris Gannon, 4 minutes ago

      Hmm ok so the three habits I suppose that are essential to creativity are peace and quiet (I can't work in a noisy office or shared space — I need to zone in on my own). I also need to be able to work when I have an idea. That sounds obvious but when you work for someone else, you are supposed to come up with ideas between 9am and 5pm. This isn't realistic for me. I have ideas at weird-o'clock so I need to be able to get them done as soon as inspiration hits.

      Finally I would say being open to mixing things up and trying things out. Taking disparate ideas and trying to make work together is fun and can expose new paths to explore.

      The best advice I ever received I suppose was that sharing and teaching is the best way of learning. I was terrible at sharing the work I was doing and I was getting nowhere fast. The moment I started giving stuff away was the moment I started really improving.

      0 points
  • ChrisArchitec t, 14 minutes ago

    nice one for doing this. The notes about your old UK music history piqued my interest (goa was it?)....

    Curious what your approach to work and learning new technologies/tools/keeping up on things is?

    0 points
    • Chris GannonChris Gannon, a minute ago

      Yeah the scene was mainly Goa trance (my name was Polyploid https://www.discogs.com/artist/72552-Polyploid) but I was producing a lot of different stuff, not just trance.

      Regarding new technology and tooling — I no longer feel the need to learn the latest thing. I like to learn things when I find there's a need to learn it. I find it much easier to learn something new when I have a real world application for it. If I need 3D in the browser I'll investigate tools that can do that but I won't just pick up a tool that does that without needing to — I usually don't get anywhere fast if I do it that way.

      Having said that, I got quite excited recently about Zdog (https://zzz.dog/). It's really cool and I must say I spent weeks playing around with it just for fun.

      0 points
  • Matthew Hollingsworth, 29 minutes ago

    Hey Chris! Thanks for doing this. What's the project you're most proud of that you've worked on in past 12 months?

    0 points
    • Chris GannonChris Gannon, 16 minutes ago

      I'm pretty proud of a project that I've just finished for a pension company (sounds boring but it's not!). It took a loooong time and it's a fintech industry first but it's not live yet so I can't show it. I'm also proud of lots of smaller things like loading animations and logo animations that were short and sweet and did the job well (I don't know where most of them end up so I rarely see them again!).

      I'm usually pretty proud of the stuff I put out on Codepen because it's from the heart like this one https://codepen.io/chrisgannon/pen/JVVMpv

      1 point
  • Justine Shu, 38 minutes ago

    Hey Chris, thanks for being here :)

    What advice would you give to someone just starting to discover animation now and what practical things can they do to become great at it?

    0 points
    • Chris GannonChris Gannon, 33 minutes ago

      I always recommend learning the fundamental skills of your chosen field. So if you want to be an animator, learn the fundamentals of animation, like the 12 Principles of Animation from Disney. Then pick a tool or tools that suit you and what you want to achieve. Don't worry about what's 'cool' or 'trending' — just pick something that works for you.

      1 point
      • Justine Shu, 25 minutes ago

        Great, thank you! Follow up question :)

        What’s the biggest challenge you’re facing right now?

        0 points
        • Chris GannonChris Gannon, 16 minutes ago

          A new puppy.

          1 point
        • Chris GannonChris Gannon, 14 minutes ago

          But seriously the biggest challenge right now (and always) is keeping ideas fresh. It's easy to fall into a rut and churn out the same things time after time. I like to mix weird things together in the hope that I stumble across a new exciting path to explore.

          1 point