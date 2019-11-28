1 comment
Joao da Maia, 5 hours ago
Founder here, again [1]. In August I’ve shared a side project that partially converted Sketch files into front-end code with the help of deep learning. Because of the feedback I got here and the number of early access requests I decided to open a private Beta in September.
It was the best decision I’ve ever made. In the last 3 months I found too many bugs and had incorrect assumptions. But learned so much because of all manual validation required to deliver projects. I now understand better my target market. Most importantly I’ve learned from actual paying customers [2].
We still don’t have the whole process 100% automated though. We are delivering projects, on average, within 48 hours (too much time IMHO). Our goal is to decrease the delivery time for 12 hours in the next quarter. To achieve this we need more training data and a better human validation workflow.
Because we have more under control - but really far from knowing it all - we are ready to launch publicly. Zecoda it’s a payed product because:
- We still have human validation
- We are solving a real world problem that has intrinsic value
- We are in the business of making our customers happy and will never ship bad code
What we guarantee is that, if you are unhappy with the results, we'll refund you. Hopefully we’ll be able to open a free tier in the future. Just need to reduce human verification to the minimum.
I’d love to hear your feedback and questions. This time you can actual try it :)
We can be more productive without repetitive tasks.
- Sign up: https://zecoda.com/register
- Demo: https://zecoda.com/#demo
- Follow our journey: https://twitter.com/zecodahq
- [1] https://www.designernews.co/stories/103636-turn-sketch-files-into-frontend-code-automatically
- [2] https://zecoda.com/#customers
PS - Have a great Thanksgiving everybody!
