    What is Tetrisly?

    Tetrisly is not another useless and not scalable UI Kit, it also cannot be confused with Design System. It’s probably the biggest and the most organized Sketch Components Library for Wireframing or Starter Kit to create Design System. Start wireframing faster and smarter than ever!

    www.tetrisly.com

    Tetrisly contains:

    • 2500+ Sketch Components
    • 14 Component Categories
    • 450+ Layer and Text Styles
    • Many Unique Icons in 3 sizes
    • Example Wireframes and Process Files
    • Add-ons to create documentation
    • Free Updates & support

