Impossible to delete account - Evil by design?

I have tried to delete my account for half a year now without success. It's impossible to reach support and the account deletion button has been broken for ages. Does anyone know how to reach support? I mailed support 4 times already but without getting any response.

It's ironic a website about design is evil by design. I'm starting to suspect the delete account button is broken on purpose.

https://i.imgur.com/xmZMBOk.png