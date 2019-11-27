2
Impossible to delete account - Evil by design?
3 hours ago from Terkel Gjervig, Interaction Design Student, working at Molamil
I have tried to delete my account for half a year now without success. It's impossible to reach support and the account deletion button has been broken for ages. Does anyone know how to reach support? I mailed support 4 times already but without getting any response.
It's ironic a website about design is evil by design. I'm starting to suspect the delete account button is broken on purpose.
