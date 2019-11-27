2
Working on old machines
14 hours ago from Itay Dreyfus, Product Designer
Does anyone here work on the MBP Retina 2012 machines?
I have an MBP 13' 8GB late 2012 and now Sketch and Figma run slowly. Setup: https://imgur.com/n48lVep
I might have another issue with my MBP anyway but I wanted to know if there's someone with a 2012 machine that runs both tools smoothly.
