Working on old machines

14 hours ago from , Product Designer

Does anyone here work on the MBP Retina 2012 machines?

I have an MBP 13' 8GB late 2012 and now Sketch and Figma run slowly. Setup: https://imgur.com/n48lVep

I might have another issue with my MBP anyway but I wanted to know if there's someone with a 2012 machine that runs both tools smoothly.

