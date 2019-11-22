2

How do you deal with people seeing your unfinished work when you share url(Figma)?

22 hours ago from , Student

As the title said many of us will have a lot of dirty designs and lot of references initially before finalising on it and if we share the live link wouldn't you feel a little uncomfortable of someone watching the unfinished version? How do you deal with it?

  Jeremy TinianowJeremy Tinianow, a minute ago

    Oh I feel your pain on this one. I've actually had PM's dig through my files and send unfinished work straight to our developers because they didn't realize that it was discovery work.

    I've found a couple little tricks useful for this. First, I use pages to separate rough work from anything ready to review. I use an "" to denote that a page contains unfinished work, so "Discovery" is a page that shouldn't be reviewed, where "Prototypes" are ready to review. I also include a cover page for prototypes and recently added a callout to it that indicates the status of the prototype so that even if you don't see the pages, you get an idea of where the work is at. Lately I've just been keeping rough work in my drafts and waiting until it feels pretty mature to move it into one of our team projects.

  R. KamushkenR. Kamushken, 1 minute ago

    You're welcome to ask here: https://www.reddit.com/r/FigmaDesignSystems/

