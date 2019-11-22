How do you deal with people seeing your unfinished work when you share url(Figma)?
22 hours ago from Mukul Ishwar, Student
As the title said many of us will have a lot of dirty designs and lot of references initially before finalising on it and if we share the live link wouldn't you feel a little uncomfortable of someone watching the unfinished version? How do you deal with it?
