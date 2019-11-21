8
Mouseless – Unleash your keyboard’s superpower (mouseless.app)
1 day ago from Philipp Kühn, Designer & Frontend Developer
ahh was searching for something like this for so long!
Hi DN! The last months I learned a lot about shortcuts. Mouseless caters shortcuts for your favorite apps in bite-sized exercises to you. There is also a menu bar app that shows you all shortcuts (searchable) of your currently opened app.
