2 comments

  • Josh Sanders, 7 hours ago

    CSS grid is a layout tool... CSS frameworks contain layout rules, but also contain WAYYYY more:

    • guidelines and usage rules
    • base design tokens (variables etc)
    • built components using said tokens
    • common design patterns for the system etc

    Comparing and conflating these two concepts is extremely odd, considering a 'CSS Framework' could very well utilize a css grid layout implementation. CSS grid is not a framework, its a layout tool. A piece to the larger puzzle. Frameworks combine a bunch of puzzle pieces and form a larger, more cohesive system.

    2 points
  • BlogTrunk | Brings Content To The New Heights, 8 minutes ago

    That's a great read. :)

    0 points