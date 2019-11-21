12
CSS Grid Layout vs CSS Frameworks: When To Use What? (lambdatest.com)
1 day ago from Juan Angustia, Visual Designer
CSS grid is a layout tool... CSS frameworks contain layout rules, but also contain WAYYYY more:
Comparing and conflating these two concepts is extremely odd, considering a 'CSS Framework' could very well utilize a css grid layout implementation. CSS grid is not a framework, its a layout tool. A piece to the larger puzzle. Frameworks combine a bunch of puzzle pieces and form a larger, more cohesive system.
That's a great read. :)
