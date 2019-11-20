Framer is going web based with multi-user editing (framer.com)
1 day ago from Jonathan Shariat, Designer @Intuit | Author @O'Reilly | Podcaster @DesignReview
YES! Looks like 2020 will be the year of web based design tools!
Aha, in addition to the previous '18, '19 years. Since Sketch released basically - popcorn time for the designers =)
But Sketch isn't a web based tool ¯_(ツ)_/¯
Did you notice the trend of getting into the collaboration field the Figma pioneered? It feels like everyone and his dog now offer real-time multi-user live collaboration. Hm, ok well... =)
That’s how things work. Multi-user still isn’t a must have feature imo.
For teams though... Sketch + Abstract was nice but it was killing the efficiency in my team. With Figma everything is super easy.
This. This is the big oversight by not just the other design tools but most designers themselves.
When you work alone you don't feel it but as soon as you start collaborating with other designers, content writers, PM, etc. The workflow goes to hell. I spent days researching this at Intuit because it was getting so bad and everyone just dealt with it.
With a multiuser, theres no need for complex versioning. 1 source of truth, always up to date, 1 tool for design, prototype, sharing and delivering.
My hope is with Framer X, for some teams, it will allow for more direct design+code collab, where what you design is very close to end product because it is code.
The age of native Mac apps is truly over.
Honestly wouldn't even be shocked if Sketch released a beta for one in 2020
Actually I think they've already confirmed that they're working on it!
