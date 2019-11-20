9 comments

  • Teodor DecuTeodor Decu, 11 hours ago

    YES! Looks like 2020 will be the year of web based design tools!

  • Myroslav Galavai, 9 hours ago

    Did you notice the trend of getting into the collaboration field the Figma pioneered? It feels like everyone and his dog now offer real-time multi-user live collaboration. Hm, ok well... =)

    • Andrew C, 5 hours ago

      That’s how things work. Multi-user still isn’t a must have feature imo.

      • Diego Nunes, 3 hours ago

        For teams though... Sketch + Abstract was nice but it was killing the efficiency in my team. With Figma everything is super easy.

        • Jonathan ShariatJonathan Shariat, 3 minutes ago

          This. This is the big oversight by not just the other design tools but most designers themselves.

          When you work alone you don't feel it but as soon as you start collaborating with other designers, content writers, PM, etc. The workflow goes to hell. I spent days researching this at Intuit because it was getting so bad and everyone just dealt with it.

          With a multiuser, theres no need for complex versioning. 1 source of truth, always up to date, 1 tool for design, prototype, sharing and delivering.

          My hope is with Framer X, for some teams, it will allow for more direct design+code collab, where what you design is very close to end product because it is code.

  • John PJohn P, 17 hours ago

    The age of native Mac apps is truly over.

    Honestly wouldn't even be shocked if Sketch released a beta for one in 2020

