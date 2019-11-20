2 comments

  • Liz Hamburger, 1 day ago

    This week I've been looking at the double diamond framework as well as the famous google sprints. I'd love to hear which format you prefer!

    1 point
  • Sarah HSarah H, 1 minute ago

    I'm using Double Diamond for the first time in one of my current projects, it aligns well with the way I intuitively work. Hadn't heard of Google Sprints before this, though.

    0 points