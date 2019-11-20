Get Your Design Choices Understood & Approved by Clients (bembly.com)
2 days ago from Teodor Petrovic, Founder at Bembly
No matter how introverted/insecure some designers might claim to be if you can't justify your design rationale you need to work on improving those skills. It's part of the job.
I don't understand this product and think it adds another layer to a presentation that's not really needed.
How is this actually done? Some AI? Manually written by designers on your end?
TBH, this seems like something that would be best for the designer to do themselves. Only the designer will understand the context well enough to explain and defend their decisions.
