Memory announces Dewo, a personal assistant for deep work (memory.ai)
2 days ago from Anda Somodea, Digital marketing manager
We're very proud to launch our second product; Dewo, which will be a free tool that helps you get more deep work done. It's the perfect companion for anyone that has work that benefits from increased focus.
If you have any questions about Dewo, feel free to comment here!
//Marius
Is this going to be available for companies as well?
We're planning to work on a company versions as well. For now, Dewo will be available for individuals, and it’s accessible to anyone who wants to do more of the work that matters to them. ;)
Awesome!
I need this!
Get in line memory.ai/dewo :D
