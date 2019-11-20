Mammad Emin - Designer (mammademin.com)
2 days ago from Nick Bernian, Lets do this
2 days ago from Nick Bernian, Lets do this
The site looks really nice on mobile. Two little notes: the Sharp logo is not... sharp. And you should really get an SSL certificate.
Nice layout but I have no idea what this designer's process is which is arguably more important than just a screenshot of a design outcome.
Yea, each design should have a dedicated page with more description and images of the process.
Agreed. It seems like a Dribbble page of hypothetical designs - more info/context is needed. It's a delightful layout though - very appley
Thank you for the submission of my website and all the comments below. I am still working on my portfolio and gonna add design cases soon. It’s surprising that someone submitted it on DN :)
Looks great. Check your grammar though, it needs a bit of editing.
You switch between 1st and 3rd person quite a bit. Perhaps review some of the copy with this in mind.
Was going to say this too - definitely a distraction
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now