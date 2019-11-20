8 comments

  • Joe di Stefano, 1 day ago

    The site looks really nice on mobile. Two little notes: the Sharp logo is not... sharp. And you should really get an SSL certificate.

    3 points
  • Jesse X, 1 day ago

    Nice layout but I have no idea what this designer's process is which is arguably more important than just a screenshot of a design outcome.

    3 points
    • Braden HammBraden Hamm, 2 minutes ago

      Yea, each design should have a dedicated page with more description and images of the process.

      0 points
    • Alex CampAlex Camp, a minute ago

      Agreed. It seems like a Dribbble page of hypothetical designs - more info/context is needed. It's a delightful layout though - very appley

      0 points
  • Mammad EminMammad Emin, 1 hour ago

    Thank you for the submission of my website and all the comments below. I am still working on my portfolio and gonna add design cases soon. It’s surprising that someone submitted it on DN :)

    2 points
  • Evan B, 24 hours ago

    Looks great. Check your grammar though, it needs a bit of editing.

    1 point
  • Adam AllardAdam Allard, 1 day ago

    You switch between 1st and 3rd person quite a bit. Perhaps review some of the copy with this in mind.

    0 points