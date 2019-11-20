Type Scaling
2 days ago from Alf Salib, Product Designer at Propeller
Curious to know how you guys handle scaling type based on viewport size. I've been building more websites in Webflow lately and find myself running into this issue often, where I have to set a different pixel size for each heading on each breakpoint. It gets out of hand pretty quickly.
I've also noticed that when I inspect a website to understand their type scaling system, a lot of heading sizes are seemingly random numbers (e.g. 72.2180) and scale with the viewport width, as if they are set at a % of the width or something? Can't figure out the math behind this though.
I'd love to understand more about this subject if anyone has some good insights :)
