Curious to know how you guys handle scaling type based on viewport size. I've been building more websites in Webflow lately and find myself running into this issue often, where I have to set a different pixel size for each heading on each breakpoint. It gets out of hand pretty quickly.

I've also noticed that when I inspect a website to understand their type scaling system, a lot of heading sizes are seemingly random numbers (e.g. 72.2180) and scale with the viewport width, as if they are set at a % of the width or something? Can't figure out the math behind this though.

I'd love to understand more about this subject if anyone has some good insights :)