Vectary Photon: Photorealistic rendering for 2D designers (vectary.com)
3 days ago from Mirka Biel, Online Creative at VECTARY
Hi guys! Another Vectary update in a short time. Today we have introduced Vectary Photon - a photorealistic rendering with real reflections, glow, lights, and shadows. Even simple objects like spheres look awesome! We believe this is a real game-changer for 2D and UI designers. New rendering comes with a ready-made 3D templates you can play with.
video: https://youtu.be/KwL4MT5ABlg
Please, give us feedback
