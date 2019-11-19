1 comment

  • Mirka BielMirka Biel, 1 day ago

    Hi guys! Another Vectary update in a short time. Today we have introduced Vectary Photon - a photorealistic rendering with real reflections, glow, lights, and shadows. Even simple objects like spheres look awesome! We believe this is a real game-changer for 2D and UI designers. New rendering comes with a ready-made 3D templates you can play with.

    video: https://youtu.be/KwL4MT5ABlg

    Please, give us feedback

    2 points