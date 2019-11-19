Font size naming convention

Whenever I'm working on a new design system I'm always torn between the most intuitive naming convention for typography scaling. Because we have moved away from the age of hard coded html we don't always need to refer to headings as h1 or h2, and if we don't, what names do we use when designers and developers talk to each other?

Examples:

Heading 1

Heading 2

Heading 3

Heading 4

Paragraph

Title

Subtitle

Heading

Subheading

Body

Jumbo

Huge

Extra Large

Large

Medium

What naming do you find the most intuitive, and which other ones do you use yourself?