Font size naming convention
3 days ago from Ed P
Whenever I'm working on a new design system I'm always torn between the most intuitive naming convention for typography scaling. Because we have moved away from the age of hard coded html we don't always need to refer to headings as h1 or h2, and if we don't, what names do we use when designers and developers talk to each other?
Examples:
Heading 1
Heading 2
Heading 3
Heading 4
Paragraph
Title
Subtitle
Heading
Subheading
Body
Jumbo
Huge
Extra Large
Large
Medium
What naming do you find the most intuitive, and which other ones do you use yourself?
