4
I had the opportunity to design a banking app for an Austrian bank (dribbble.com)
3 days ago from Julian Moosbrugger, julianmo.com
I had the opportunity to work together with one of Austrias regional banks on their mobile banking app. In just one week we interviewed existing users, analyzed their pain points, brainstormed on new features and created and tested a new prototype. With the feedback from the testing we now have the perfect foundation to build a finished product.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now