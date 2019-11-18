Diez: the design language framework — now open source (diez.org)
4 hours ago from Zack Brown, Product designer & co-founder @ Haiku
4 hours ago from Zack Brown, Product designer & co-founder @ Haiku
Hey folks! The Haiku team is thrilled to launch Diez today — an open source tool for creating & compiling design languages across native iOS, Android, and Web.
Diez is a design token solution, a spiritual successor to pioneering tools like Theo and StyleDictionary.
What makes Diez unique is that you can compose an entire design language out of tokens. Thanks to the structure of being built on a full programming language (TypeScript,) Diez allows you to express any visual identity — with structure, documentation, reusability, autocomplete, and other goodies. Diez is a joy for developers to use, across native iOS, Android and the Web. And it's a joy for designers to see their designs coming to life consistently across apps & websites.
In short: Diez is the world's most powerful design token solution at scale. If you work at a company with several different codebases/teams, and want to deliver a consistent visual identity across your apps & websites—check out Diez. Or share with a developer :)
Get started at https://diez.org
