Instagram mockup dark mode – Sketch – Free Download (code.market)
5 hours ago from Alex Ignatov, Wonder
5 hours ago from Alex Ignatov, Wonder
What would be the need to actually use this? As a designer?
Usually, these mockups designers are used to create presentations for the client. To show how the client’s images will look in the layout of Instagram.
Make mockups by yourself is a long time, so designers use such ready-made solutions, they look very realistic.
Biggest Instagram mockup dark mode what I ever found. Fully vector icons, all layouts made by symbols. Easy to change the color scheme.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now