3 comments

  • Darren AlawiDarren Alawi, 1 hour ago

    What would be the need to actually use this? As a designer?

    2 points
    • Alex Ignatov, 1 hour ago

      Usually, these mockups designers are used to create presentations for the client. To show how the client’s images will look in the layout of Instagram.

      Make mockups by yourself is a long time, so designers use such ready-made solutions, they look very realistic.

      0 points
  • Alex Ignatov, 5 hours ago

    Biggest Instagram mockup dark mode what I ever found. Fully vector icons, all layouts made by symbols. Easy to change the color scheme.

    1 point