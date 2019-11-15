2
Fanalyze - Sports search engine and analysis platform
17 hours ago from Carlos Roman, CEO
Fanalyze is a fantasy sports company that provides a solution where fantasy players can save time by consolidating all their fantasy teams in one platform while offering a fast way to analyze and track players. Fanalyze has developed an innovative way to personalize and streamline your fantasy sports analysis using our special algorithm. https://www.fanalyze.com
