How much RAM do we need for design?

After seeing that the new 16" MacBook Pro supports up to 64GB of RAM and the 2019 27" iMac supposedly supports a ridiculous 128 GB (according to third-party RAM vendors), I got curious to know from you, guys:

How much RAM do you have, what software are you running, and of course, are you happy with it or do you look to upgrade?

For example, 16GB still does a decent job for me with Figma (which mostly relies on GPU), Chrome, Slack — but gets a bit crazy when I also add a Slack video call into the equation.