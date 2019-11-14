4

How much RAM do we need for design?

4 hours ago

After seeing that the new 16" MacBook Pro supports up to 64GB of RAM and the 2019 27" iMac supposedly supports a ridiculous 128 GB (according to third-party RAM vendors), I got curious to know from you, guys:

How much RAM do you have, what software are you running, and of course, are you happy with it or do you look to upgrade?

For example, 16GB still does a decent job for me with Figma (which mostly relies on GPU), Chrome, Slack — but gets a bit crazy when I also add a Slack video call into the equation.

  • John PJohn P, 22 minutes ago

    16 is fine for UI design/2D design 32 for After Effects, 3D and video editing

    With macs you're going to hit the limits of the weak processors and paltry GPUs before ram is an issue.

    • Julian H, 15 minutes ago

      This. Currently using a 16 GB MacBook Pro I can't run Sketch/Photoshop together with After Effects without AE being significantly slower in terms of viewport and rendering performance.

  • Ashraf AliAshraf Ali, 1 hour ago

    I like having every design software be available instantaneously. For instance, I sometimes keep Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, and a web browser open all at once to work between the applications quicker and round trip work flows.

    Now, in the midst of this workflow, let’s say I open up Evernote to grab some notes, play a YouTube video tutorial, and run Media Encoder in the background? RAM makes a host of a difference. RAM makes even more of a difference when each one of those design tools you multiply the artboards, image files, etc.

    Uh, I multitask a lot, lol.

  • Marek LMarek L, 40 minutes ago

    16 GB is minimum and 32 GB is optimal for design work these days.

  • iterati designiterati design, 7 minutes ago

    Running 16GB on my MacBook Pro 13" for the last 6 years. Will be getting 32GB next time I upgrade.

  • Ducu Buzoianu, 15 minutes ago

    My work MacBook has 16 GB of RAM and sometimes it doesn't feel like enough. Haven't upgraded to Catalina yet, but I doubt it will make a difference.

