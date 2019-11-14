How much RAM do we need for design?
4 hours ago from Teodor Decu, Product Designer
After seeing that the new 16" MacBook Pro supports up to 64GB of RAM and the 2019 27" iMac supposedly supports a ridiculous 128 GB (according to third-party RAM vendors), I got curious to know from you, guys:
How much RAM do you have, what software are you running, and of course, are you happy with it or do you look to upgrade?
For example, 16GB still does a decent job for me with Figma (which mostly relies on GPU), Chrome, Slack — but gets a bit crazy when I also add a Slack video call into the equation.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now