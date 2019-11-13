2 What's similar between studying serial killers and understanding users? Here are 11 things I learned about user research from watching MindHunter. (blog.getepiphany.com)9 hours ago from Arnav Kumar, EpiphanyLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now