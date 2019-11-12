1
Service Blueprinting: when not to, and complex examples?
9 hours ago from Suzanne Lettink, Product Designer
Everyone can tell me why and when to use Service Blueprinting, but what about the opposite: when it's better to DEFINITELY NOT use this tool and why?
Does anyone out here has or know examples from complex B2B software settings? How do you guarantee to stay in scope and not make it overly complex?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now