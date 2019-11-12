Results of the Front-End Tooling Survey 2019 (ashleynolan.co.uk)
2 hours ago from Ashley Watson-Nolan, Senior UI Engineer at Just Eat
yikes
Earlier in the year, I posted on DesignerNews asking for people to take part in this year's Front-end Tooling Survey – I've now (finally!) written up the results so I wanted to share them here for anyone that took part, or that may be interested in the results.
I'd love to hear people's thoughts on the results – and if anyone has any questions or comments about the survey, I'd love to hear them and I'll make sure I answer questions in the comments.
Thanks!
