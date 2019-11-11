2

UI Animation Agencies/Freelancer?

6 hours ago from , The BHW Group

In the midst of redoing the company site. Are there any agencies or freelancers that come to mind that could take a Sketch file and animate the UI with some instruction?

Final export would be as a movie file Trying to get the polished look that I see often.

Thanks in advance

  • Joe di Stefano, 37 minutes ago

    Hi Randall - My small agency, Simple Creature, focuses on this type of work. You can see some recent examples of our UI animation here: https://dev.simplecreature.us/work/ui-animation

    (The site is still under development, so you'll find some lorem ipsum)

    Typically we do the front-end dev, but we've also worked on projects where we hand off motion samples to an in-house engineering team.

    I'd love to hear from you: hello@simplecreature.us

  • Rafael M, 43 minutes ago

    Hi, I could help you to bring your Sketch files into animation and render as a video. As an example, I did some UX design a few years ago for Samsung TVs and we were showing our ideas with animation to the development team. I have been using After Effects for many years. if you're looking to animate Sketch templates with After Effects it's a great solution. You can even create animation within After Effects to create Lottie JSON files if you want to bring more power to your designs afterwards. I just launched my website (rafaelmacho.com) couple of weeks and just did create some JSON files with Webflow. If you're interested, email me at hello@rafaelmacho.com

