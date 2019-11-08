What to do when your design career stalls?

I'm experiencing the opposite of imposter syndrome. I have the ux skills and experience (a decade so far), but I'm unable to get a new job. I know my local market is too small so I'm happy to relocate, but no one will take me serious in my willingness to move.

I've experienced several rejections lately, plenty of ghosting, and no offers. Shopify was probably the worst, especially since they came to me, dragged me out to Ottawa and then rejected me with little actionable feedback. I can't get honest feedback; why don't people like me. One job rejected me because I didn't have a skill I genuinely have (ux research). In the next interview I made sure to highlight that experience in previous roles, and was again rejected for not having research experience. Could that be code for 'your solution was terrible therefore you are flawed understanding the research'?

So with a decade of experience, I can neither move up the ladder to a design manager role, nor land another individual contributor role. All the mentoring groups are for designers just starting out. Reaching out for advice from more experienced designers hasn't panned out either.

Have you ever googled 'ux design headhunter' or 'ux design recruiter' because the search results don't help? Nothing but job ads, even a bunch of jobs google crawled but no links to actual headhunters.