What to do when your design career stalls?

3 days ago from , Senior UX designer

I'm experiencing the opposite of imposter syndrome. I have the ux skills and experience (a decade so far), but I'm unable to get a new job. I know my local market is too small so I'm happy to relocate, but no one will take me serious in my willingness to move.

I've experienced several rejections lately, plenty of ghosting, and no offers. Shopify was probably the worst, especially since they came to me, dragged me out to Ottawa and then rejected me with little actionable feedback. I can't get honest feedback; why don't people like me. One job rejected me because I didn't have a skill I genuinely have (ux research). In the next interview I made sure to highlight that experience in previous roles, and was again rejected for not having research experience. Could that be code for 'your solution was terrible therefore you are flawed understanding the research'?

So with a decade of experience, I can neither move up the ladder to a design manager role, nor land another individual contributor role. All the mentoring groups are for designers just starting out. Reaching out for advice from more experienced designers hasn't panned out either.

Have you ever googled 'ux design headhunter' or 'ux design recruiter' because the search results don't help? Nothing but job ads, even a bunch of jobs google crawled but no links to actual headhunters.

  • Marcel van Werkhoven, 17 hours ago

    One thing that helps is that people get more excited about who you want to be compared to who you are. So present yourself as a design manager if that is what you want to do, instead of a senior UX designer. Focus on what is in your future instead of what is in your past. Also, I can feel the frustration in your post. Hide that in any future job interview. Act like you're just testing the waters to see what they can offer you. If someone asks you to move, you should not give in too easily. That shows that in fact, you have nothing going on, so moving is on your only option. In that case, you're probably not that good? They don't know about your local market. Tell them that you're willing to move if the offer is good enough for you to give up what you have going on..

    As for the next step in my career. I was always more of a strategy guy than a designer myself even though I enjoy both. However, I could never get people to catch on that yes, our agency did both ux/web/product design and strategy even though I'm one of the owners and mentioned it in every proposal and quote. "Oh, we liked everything about you, but you don't do strategy". In fact, even some clients we did strategy work for, did not understand it as such. It drove me nuts. So I simply started introducing myself as a 'Digital Strategist' first and I pull out a whiteboard at the very first meeting to draw out the project steps. Immediately they understand: "Oh that's the strategy guy!".

  • Dan GDan G, 3 days ago

    Do you have some work to show? What level of designer are you going for? Are you only going for jobs at the top, top places?

    • Bob Smith, 3 days ago

      Any job at a senior/lead/experienced level. Some are 'top places' and some are not. We're not talking Apple or Google... second and third tier.

      But I'm raising this question more broadly, rather than show work (or in my case a lot of process). Is a decade of UX design experience without a major promotion a bad sign? How are people reinventing their careers?

