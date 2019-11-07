Ask DN: Need some help for creating a Design System
1 day ago from Kiran B, Product Designer
Recently I joined a fin-tech company as a product designer. My initial task was to do a heuristic evaluation of the product. During my research, I found that the main issue in the product was the lack of consistent design elements. In order to overcome this issue, I am planning to create a design system for the product. But I am kind of confused like from where should I start? Any inputs/advice from you guys is really appreciated.
