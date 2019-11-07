3

Ask DN: Need some help for creating a Design System

1 day ago from , Product Designer

Recently I joined a fin-tech company as a product designer. My initial task was to do a heuristic evaluation of the product. During my research, I found that the main issue in the product was the lack of consistent design elements. In order to overcome this issue, I am planning to create a design system for the product. But I am kind of confused like from where should I start? Any inputs/advice from you guys is really appreciated.

  • R. KamushkenR. Kamushken, 1 minute ago

    Hi there! I strongly suggest you to pick any of predesigned design systems for Figma. It's flexible, adjustable, full of reusable patterns. You can import it locally and use as your starting basis. Some organizations already tried this method, saved months of working hours and came up with a modified system according to their mission. They're completely satisfied with such a quickstarter, in terms they're bypassed basics of learning Figma system from scratch, bypassed a pixeljob as well and other dummy routine. Real users sharing their experience here https://setproduct.com/testimonials

