1 comment

  • Mirka BielMirka Biel, 2 hours ago

    Hi guys, we are happy to join the Figma plugin family.

    From now on, you can create photorealistic 3D visuals without ever leaving Figma. Set your desired perspective and place it into the scene with one click. Choose from a gallery of predefined 3D elements and mockups, or upload your 3D object.

    Watch the video tutorial: https://youtu.be/QA5Wo9i_gE4

    Thank you for your feedback!

    2 points