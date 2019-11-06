5
Creating a 3D design in Figma is now possible with a Vectary 3D plugin (vectary.com)
2 hours ago from Mirka Biel, Online Creative at VECTARY
Hi guys, we are happy to join the Figma plugin family.
From now on, you can create photorealistic 3D visuals without ever leaving Figma. Set your desired perspective and place it into the scene with one click. Choose from a gallery of predefined 3D elements and mockups, or upload your 3D object.
Watch the video tutorial: https://youtu.be/QA5Wo9i_gE4
