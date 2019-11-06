2 comments

  • Kemie GuaidaKemie Guaida, a minute ago

    Oh, figured it out. It's not clear the books, article, etc is the menu, especially after you scroll down

    0 points
  • Kemie GuaidaKemie Guaida, 1 minute ago

    This is looking nice! But... I cannot get to the resources. Are there any?

    0 points