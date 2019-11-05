1 comment

  • Kuan Luo, 1 hour ago

    Hi Designer News! Katie Dill joined Elpha, where women in tech talk candidly online, for an AMA two weeks ago, and I wanted to share it here – think this community would also appreciate Katie's insights on building a team, scaling an org, and being a VP of Design.

    Happy to answer any questions you have about Katie's AMA or Elpha. Thanks!

    0 points