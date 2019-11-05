2
Universe Design System for Sketch (producthunt.com)
16 minutes ago from Michael Gladilov
Hey guys,
after months of hard work and hard thinking, I am ready to share with you what I've been working on: The Universe Design System.
I don't know how often in the process of building it, I deleted everything and started from scratch until I was satisfied :D
Check it out:
