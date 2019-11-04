2 Adobe XD introduces Coediting, Document History & Component States (theblog.adobe.com)16 hours ago from Mike A., @AllPrototypes.comLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now