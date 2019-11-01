6 Bad UX Examples You Must Avoid (blog.userguiding.com)
3 hours ago from Selman Gökçe, Marketing Specialist at UserGuiding
Great article every designer should read!
"On WhatsApp, when you try to delete your message for everyone, it only hides the content and presents both sides with a note “This message was deleted. Therefore, the other side gets aware of the existence of such a message anyway. It is not deleting, but hiding the content, to be honest."
You really think WhatsApp didn't think this one through? What's the suggested alternative? Very curious!
The alternative is deleting it with no other indication.
Good one
Nice article! I have another bad UX example that it is in the page but not written: a giant modal that covers half of the web page asking me to subscribe to its newsletter the first time in my life that I enter it.
