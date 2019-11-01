5 comments

  • Mert Aktaş, 38 minutes ago

    Great article every designer should read!

    2 points
  • Chris KeithChris Keith, 2 hours ago

    "On WhatsApp, when you try to delete your message for everyone, it only hides the content and presents both sides with a note “This message was deleted. Therefore, the other side gets aware of the existence of such a message anyway. It is not deleting, but hiding the content, to be honest."

    You really think WhatsApp didn't think this one through? What's the suggested alternative? Very curious!

    2 points
  • Muhammet Enginar, 10 minutes ago

    Good one

    1 point
  • Tomas Martinez, 2 hours ago

    Nice article! I have another bad UX example that it is in the page but not written: a giant modal that covers half of the web page asking me to subscribe to its newsletter the first time in my life that I enter it.

    1 point