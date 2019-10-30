2 comments

  • Ivan Braun, 26 minutes ago

    As a father, I ask myself, why children love sensory overload?

    Why shout? Make mess?

    Video arcades are my personal hell.

    I wonder if this is the natural desire or culture? Can we grow some kind of Zen Buddhist monks if not the kids pop culture?

    • Rachel Brockbank, 1 minute ago

      I completely agree, Ivan! Children's developing minds draw them to colour and patterns and fun, but it doesn't actually aid them in this development at all... It seems strange to put children in a place of sensory overload, almost as if society encourages the "short attention spans" tech-savvy children supposedly have!

