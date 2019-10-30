Why does design for children’s websites have to be so chaotic? (medium.com)
2 hours ago from Rachel Brockbank, Digital Product Designer at Inktrap
2 hours ago from Rachel Brockbank, Digital Product Designer at Inktrap
As a father, I ask myself, why children love sensory overload?
Why shout? Make mess?
Video arcades are my personal hell.
I wonder if this is the natural desire or culture? Can we grow some kind of Zen Buddhist monks if not the kids pop culture?
I completely agree, Ivan! Children's developing minds draw them to colour and patterns and fun, but it doesn't actually aid them in this development at all... It seems strange to put children in a place of sensory overload, almost as if society encourages the "short attention spans" tech-savvy children supposedly have!
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now