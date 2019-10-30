3 500+ wireframe blocks in 22 categories for Adobe XD, Sketch and Figma (source.forpeople.studio)6 hours ago from Maxim Schneider, Forpeople StudioLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now