Looking for UI/UX Designers to test a new platform

4 hours ago from , Founder at Bembly

Hello people,

The past week we have just finished our second MVP of Bembly - Design Explanation tool that helps you explain your design choices to a client and avoid their tendency to micro-manage your design process.

Our website: http://bembly.com/

Given the fact that this place meets a lot of individuals who are relevant to both designing and entrepreneurship - I would like to ask you for overall feedback on our tool and idea behind it. Since your feedbacks are hugely impacting our development - please do not hesitate to be honest about anything!

If you want to test out our tool with a personal design of Design Explanation, feel free to write to me at teodor@bembly.com

I'm wishing you a great week ahead

  • Mike A.Mike A., 14 minutes ago

    Hey Teodor, what's the output of Bembly? Is it document? Or annotated mock?

    • Teodor Petrovic, a minute ago

      Hey Mike,

      The output of Bembly is a .png image -> but it is something we can change and adapt.

      If you don't mind me questioning, why do you ask, is there any format that would exactly fit your need?

      Regards,

      Teodor

