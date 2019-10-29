Looking for UI/UX Designers to test a new platform

Hello people,

The past week we have just finished our second MVP of Bembly - Design Explanation tool that helps you explain your design choices to a client and avoid their tendency to micro-manage your design process.

Our website: http://bembly.com/

Given the fact that this place meets a lot of individuals who are relevant to both designing and entrepreneurship - I would like to ask you for overall feedback on our tool and idea behind it. Since your feedbacks are hugely impacting our development - please do not hesitate to be honest about anything!

If you want to test out our tool with a personal design of Design Explanation, feel free to write to me at teodor@bembly.com

I'm wishing you a great week ahead