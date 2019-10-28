2

UX Designer for a sports team?

2 days ago from , UX designer

Ciao everyone, Is there someone here who works for a sports team (any sport: soccer, basketball, football, baseball, curling...)?

People love their team and are ready to do everything for it. I think that User Experience is really important for a sports team but I never read anything about it. I would like to know what does the UX Designer do there, and what is her focus and goals.