TEDx Talk: Humans, not Users. Why UX is a Problem. (youtube.com)
4 hours ago from Johannes Ippen, Human Deluxe Design Studio
Well done, Johannes. The title made me a bit sceptical, but very well delivered, a nice message and important topic.
Were you able to measure the impact of the green circles vs red in your chat app, even if just qualitatively?
Thank you so much Barry, that means a lot! About the chat app: I will turn this into a separate story, this is a really interesting story. We saw very positive impact for the green circles, but more in details later :)
Great stuff. Look forward to hearing more.
