3
Ask DN: Testing different fonts on a live website
5 hours ago from Shashwat Amin, Developer
Hi fellas, I've run into this problem multiple times where I want to preview a font on a website but I can't find any half decent plugin/app to make this happen.
The closest I can find is a fairly old chrome plugin via which I can select a font from google fonts, however, it hard codes a single font weight on the page and you can't preview local fonts.
Can anyone suggest a plugin to preview fonts on a live website?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now