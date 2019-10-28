3

Ask DN: Testing different fonts on a live website

5 hours ago from , Developer

Hi fellas, I've run into this problem multiple times where I want to preview a font on a website but I can't find any half decent plugin/app to make this happen.

The closest I can find is a fairly old chrome plugin via which I can select a font from google fonts, however, it hard codes a single font weight on the page and you can't preview local fonts.

Can anyone suggest a plugin to preview fonts on a live website?