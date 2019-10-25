5

Best tool for improving customer experience?

Owner, Folyo

I feel like there's a lack of tools for improving customer experience. I feel like there's an abundance of tools designed to help you improve your sales experience be it CRMs (pipedrive, hubspot) ESPs (ConvertKit, Drip), chat widgets (Drift) etc. However, hardly anything that focuses on managing relationships after the sale. There are customer support apps but those are reactionary and often mean waiting until something has gone wrong and a customer has asked for help - is there anything designed for proactively creating customer success / user experience?

  • UX LA, 5 minutes ago

    User Voice

    Receptive

    Pendo

    FullStory

    One half of Aha

    Heap

    Mixpanel

    Amplitude

    WalkMe

    Just to name a few apps that are meant to help at/post on boarding. All have their own way of helping you get feedback, look at analytics, guide users, or interact with them during their experience.

    And those are just off the top of my head. There are many more.

  • Juan Sarmiento, a minute ago

    https://getfider.com/

