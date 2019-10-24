6 Ways Mario Kart Tour Triggers You Into Gambling Your Money (growth.design)
2 hours ago from Louis-Xavier Lavallee, Co-founder @ Growth.Design
This is one of the best reviews you've done, I really enjoyed it.
Utterly depressing and despicable practices that are getting more and more accepted and common.
So, I've been playing Mario Kart Tour for the last 3 weeks pretty intensively...
...Only to realize they heavily used psychological biases to trick users into gambling their money.
Is this the future of mobile gaming? I'd be really curious to hear you out.
Wow... almost evil. Not a fan of all those pay-to-win games.
Agreed, this needs to be changed...
Tons of videos are pouring about people spending tons of money...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEMXFRy5GlE
It's kinda screwed.
Honest question; did it really took you 3 weeks to realise this? 'Cause people have been complaining about this since day one.. (literally; see all the reviews). They aren't even trying to trick you (people except this behaviour and kids these days simply don't know any better); it's blatantly obvious... (remember the lootbox they gave you for finishing the trial? Giant red flag)
"is this the future of mobile gaming?"
This has been going on for years... Even tripple-a games have been infested with micro-transactions and dark patterns for years now (Fifa, CoD, GTA, RDR, sadly, the list is endless).
Even Solitaire on Windows 10 has micro-transactions that allow you to get rid of 30 second ads that are shown during gameplay. That's how normal it became. :(
