  • Devesh Kumar, 14 minutes ago

    Also looking for your views on Homepage design and Product page design.

  • Devesh Kumar, 17 minutes ago

    Dear good people at DN,

    For several years, we kept CoBeats out of the ​limelight​.

    We always wanted to make a product that people enjoy using it, and we thought people would come if we do good shit.

    That's why we never publicly released or advertised CoBeats. There were some fear also involved - Is our product ready? Will people like it? CoBeats Inc. is a small and profitable venture. Our objective is not to build a BILLION DOLLAR company which seems to be becoming a trend these days, what we are doing here is building a community of people who really need what we have built.

    Hope you all try it out. It's free!

