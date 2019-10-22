CoBeats: Keep all your things: bookmarks, screenshots, videos, files, images, movies, books, music, tv shows and of course notes. (cobeats.com)
40 minutes ago from Devesh Kumar, Designer, WhiteShark
40 minutes ago from Devesh Kumar, Designer, WhiteShark
Also looking for your views on Homepage design and Product page design.
Dear good people at DN,
For several years, we kept CoBeats out of the limelight.
We always wanted to make a product that people enjoy using it, and we thought people would come if we do good shit.
That's why we never publicly released or advertised CoBeats. There were some fear also involved - Is our product ready? Will people like it? CoBeats Inc. is a small and profitable venture. Our objective is not to build a BILLION DOLLAR company which seems to be becoming a trend these days, what we are doing here is building a community of people who really need what we have built.
Hope you all try it out. It's free!
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now