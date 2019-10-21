Vectornator X.1: iPadOS Update (medium.com)
4 hours ago from Charles Jones, UI / UX Designer, Dreamsgate
4 hours ago from Charles Jones, UI / UX Designer, Dreamsgate
Are we going to talk about how this post has 25 upvotes after only 2 hours (and Charles' other post on Animation Desk has 20 in the same time?
Or how about we talk about how most of the accounts that have commented here — all of which, have commented at about the same time the link was posted — seem to only comment on posts about Animation Desk and Vectornator and were all created 8 months ago? I'm sure thats just a coincidence.
Just have a look at the post histories if in doubt. I mean, I know we have a voting ring and spam issue on here, which probably is a trickier issue to handle, but surely this is too much?
This update looks great - it seems all the recently released features have been made specifically for me. I wanted artboards for a while, and the auto-trace feature is just incredible and it made my job soooo much easier. I'm sure all the new updates are going to be just as great and can't wait for the Mac version to come out, I'm sure it will rock!
I'm not so sure the Mac version will be super great immediately - it's one thing designing an app for an iPad, and a completely different thing creating software for a Mac. Things will be different, that's for sure. It might be a good thing, or it might be not so good, I guess we'll just have to wait and see.
The Mac version might not be perfect right away, but I'm sure the Vectornator team know what they're doing and won't release something that has bad UX, or is just plain buggy and unfinished. All their new releases have been pretty great, imho. But I guess we'll see soon enough, I hope!
Sweet! I honestly feel like the Vectornator team truly knows what it's doing, both in terms of UX and just generally cool updates, releasing actually useful and well done tools/features. Excited about this one and can't wait for the Mac version to arrive as well.
Thank you, Vectornator! The auto-trace feature basically changed my life.) I'm exaggerating a bit, but it's been quite helpful. I love how all the recent changes have been right up my alley - really fun and enjoyable to use. Vectornator is a gift that keeps on giving
Nice! I've been the biggest fan of Vectornator since the very beginning and I've been following all the updates/releases, really liking basically all the new stuff. One thing I wanted to mention is that even though all these cool new features are coming out, I'm not super crazy about the UX, and some tools still feel a bit shaky, but I'm sure everything will be improved in the later releases. But otherwise, really great.
I actually disagree. Personally for me, both UX and UI have been near perfect and I haven't used that many graphic design applications that deliver on the same level. So saying that things feel 'a bit shaky' is simply not true.
We're all entitled to our own opinions, but I agree that the UX needs a bit of work, and that's why Vectornator is releasing these updates - they know there's room for improvement, so they're doing their best and actually getting things done and I'm happy to use the software, even if it's not perfect.
Congrats on another great-looking update! Everything looks incredible and I've always been a big fan of the Vectornator UX, and the recent releases have been just amazing. I'm also a big fan of the artboards, and I'm happy about the tapping feature. I wasn't super crazy about them when the feature was just released with Vectornator X, not quite sure why, but the tapping and dragging options seem like a good idea. I've warmed up to the atrboards since then and use them fairly often now.
I actually really liked the artboards right off the bat, they made my workflow way more enjoyable, so I'm not sure why you haven't.
I love the Magic Canvas! It really does feel like I have way more space to play with than I actually do and this makes quite a difference when I'm working. I've really enjoyed all the recent updates, especially the auto-trace feature which truly has made my project completion way faster, and I'm thankful for that. Looking forward to checking out 'automatic naming', it also looks like something that'd save a lot of time.
Can't wait to check out the update! I'm a huge fan of of Vectornator, and all the latest releases have been just great. The 'multiple documents' feature looks awesome and I can definitely see myself using this one in the nearest future. I think the UX/UI have definitely been improved, although there's always room for more growth and being the best product out there. Good luck, Vectornator team!
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now