3 comments

  • Paul DaviesPaul Davies, 2 hours ago

    I found this a really up-to-date, detailed, and comprehensive look at design systems, both how large organisations use theirs and how to go about setting up your own. Nice.

    3 points
  • Nick StamasNick Stamas, 1 hour ago

    This book cuts through the noise and hype around designs systems. Andrew really digs in to every part of creating and using a design system in the real world. I've worked with Andrew and learned a lot from him...he's shared so much valuable stuff in this book that's hard to find anywhere else.

    3 points
  • Meagan Fisher, 1 hour ago

    I'm so proud to have edited this book — a book about design systems (but also so much more)! Andrew wrote, designed, and self-published it based on over a decade of experience designing products. It's is the most impressive project I've ever been a part of, we hope you love it!

    2 points