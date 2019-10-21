A book about design systems (designsystemfoundations.com)
3 hours ago from Andrew Couldwell, Web designer & developer
I found this a really up-to-date, detailed, and comprehensive look at design systems, both how large organisations use theirs and how to go about setting up your own. Nice.
This book cuts through the noise and hype around designs systems. Andrew really digs in to every part of creating and using a design system in the real world. I've worked with Andrew and learned a lot from him...he's shared so much valuable stuff in this book that's hard to find anywhere else.
I'm so proud to have edited this book — a book about design systems (but also so much more)! Andrew wrote, designed, and self-published it based on over a decade of experience designing products. It's is the most impressive project I've ever been a part of, we hope you love it!
