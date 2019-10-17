3 comments

  • Richard Piperot, 11 minutes ago

    Thanks for putting this together, really like the designed examples but it would have been nice to see other applications, not just e-commerce.

    Is this something you're planning?

    • Louis-Xavier Lavallee, 1 minute ago

      Hey Richard, good point. It could definitely be something I could add in the future. I won't lie it takes a while to craft those images & examples but if it's something the community wants for sure!

  • Mac Peterson, 36 minutes ago

    Love the images used as examples of socials proofs... really neat and simple. Would have liked to have a table of contents tho!

