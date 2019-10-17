Ecommerce ideas based on Angular material (dribbble.com)
Hey hooo! I am glad to announce: we started to produce templates and patterns based on our Setproduct Design System. Are you looking for fine-crafted eCommerce layouts for desktop and mobile? Post your interesting layout, so we can include it for you in the very next release
By the way, we've published the update for documentation, where you can preview and play with some components. Actually, we're still working on it, to make it more inspiring
