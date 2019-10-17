1 comment

  • R. KamushkenR. Kamushken, 1 day ago

    Hey hooo! I am glad to announce: we started to produce templates and patterns based on our Setproduct Design System. Are you looking for fine-crafted eCommerce layouts for desktop and mobile? Post your interesting layout, so we can include it for you in the very next release

    By the way, we've published the update for documentation, where you can preview and play with some components. Actually, we're still working on it, to make it more inspiring

    Preview

    0 points