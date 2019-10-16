2
Twitter handles anyone?
1 hour ago from Santiago Baigorria, Designer
I know this is silly, but I'm looking to fill my Twitter feed with users that are into design/development.
Thought of bulk following other colleague's followers/followings, but if anyone here is cool with dropping their usernames, I'll follow you and say hi.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now