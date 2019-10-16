2

How do you manage & schedule your own user tests / interviews?

1 day ago from , UX/UI Designer

Mainly times we are asked to reach out to our client's user base to collect insight. I am curious how others manage and schedule out sessions with your own users.

Currently, I just tried the mailmerge plugin with Gmail to email our list of participants our client gave us and monitor the open rates. Then use good old excel to track availability times, but the process hurts my head. The system works for a small set, but I am curious if there a better way. Feels similar to a sales funnel.

  • What tools do you use to engage with them?
  • What do you use or set up to manage communication and scheduling?
  • Any other tools you use to make your life easier for this process?

  • Carolann Merchant, 3 minutes ago

    One company I worked for had Intercom set up. Intercom made it really easy to access our existing user base, narrow them down by attributes or behaviors in our product, and send them an email (not a sales pitch, I don't work for intercom lol).

    Usertesting.com will source participants for you, but it's best for usability testing.

    When I worked at a consulting agency, we would put an ad out on Craigslist and source participants that way.

    For scheduling, Calendly is still my favorite tool. Kind of surprised Google hasn't bought them yet.

