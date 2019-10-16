How do you manage & schedule your own user tests / interviews?
1 day ago from Scott Thomas, UX/UI Designer
Mainly times we are asked to reach out to our client's user base to collect insight. I am curious how others manage and schedule out sessions with your own users.
Currently, I just tried the mailmerge plugin with Gmail to email our list of participants our client gave us and monitor the open rates. Then use good old excel to track availability times, but the process hurts my head. The system works for a small set, but I am curious if there a better way. Feels similar to a sales funnel.
- What tools do you use to engage with them?
- What do you use or set up to manage communication and scheduling?
- Any other tools you use to make your life easier for this process?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now